Disney offering COVID-19 vaccines to cast members

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney is now offering employees COVID-19 vaccines right on property.

The president of Walt Disney World posted on social media saying the Walt Disney World Health Services Team is now offering cast members the option to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Information on Disney’s online employee portal says the company is offering limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Florida-based employees, active or furloughed.

They say they’re assisting with COVID-19 vaccine distribution at the request of Osceola County and will be administering the Pfizer shot.

The president of a local hospitality union and former cast member, Eric Clinton, says this is a step in the right direction toward not only fighting the virus but also unemployment.

“The more shots we can get in arms, the more folks we can get back to work, the more people we can get into the theme parks and hopefully return to a new normal, whatever that is,” Clinton said.

He says opening up eligibility to those in the hospitality industry is something he and his team have been fighting for.

“About three weeks ago, we, our organization, cast members, went to the entrance of Disney World and held a press conference calling on Gov. DeSantis to open up eligibility sooner for hospitality workers. Thankfully, he’s been able to open it up, now it’s open to everyone,” Clinton said.

Employees interested do have to schedule an appointment online.

Disney is also offering an incentive. Those who get the shot before the end of September, are eligible for four extra hours of pay.

Our NBC affiliate, WESH, reached out to SeaWorld and Universal to ask if they’re offering vaccines to their employees, but have yet to hear back.