LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World Imagineers gave guests their first glimpse of the new ride replacing Splash Mountain.

On Tuesday morning, Disney unveiled a tiara-topped water tower that they said will be the centerpiece for the “Princess and the Frog” themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, slated to open next year at the Magic Kingdom.

A Disney spokesperson described the new ride as a “musical adventure,” like its predecessor. A re-theming of the Splash Mountain attraction had been in the works since 2020. The beloved log flume ride took guests on their final plunge in January 2023.

(Disney)

Illustration showing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (Disney)

(Disney)

Disney made the decision to overhaul Splash Mountain after concerns surfaced on social media surrounding the storyline for the attraction, which featured elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.”

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” a representative for Disney Parks wrote in a 2020 blog post. “The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure transports guests to the Louisiana bayou, according to the Disney Parks Blog. They join Tiana, who has grown her restaurant into an empire, as she plans a huge party for Mardi Gras. Guests will help Tiana find the “missing ingredient” for the party.