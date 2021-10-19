Disney Genie+: Walt Disney World’s line-booking service launches Tuesday— Here’s what you should know

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, a crowd is shown along Main Street USA in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning. While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the company said Monday, May 18, 2020, on a website for the entertainment complex.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, FIle)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney Genie debuted at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and that means big changes for guests and all Disney fans.

Disney Genie is a complimentary and convenient new digital service designed to create your best Disney day, according to Disney Parks Blog.

The service is meant to make planning easier, provide more flexibility and better tools for those who visit Walt Disney World.

“Built right into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, Disney Genie service will maximize your park time, so you can have more fun,” according to Disney Parks Blog. It includes a personalized itinerary feature that will “quickly and seamlessly” map out an entire day. From specific attractions, dining experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more, all the user needs to do is tell Disney Genie what they want to do, and it will do the planning for them.

Popular Genie features:

Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night

Find Your Favorites at a Glance

Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun

Users can create their own personal tip board to instantly see their favorites. It will display current and forecasted future wait times, helping guests predict when they might experience quicker entry to attractions.

You can also join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant and more.

Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort, according to Disney Parks Blog.

For more details on Disney Genie, visit DisneyWorld.com/DisneyGenie.