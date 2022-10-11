TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Disney Genie+ service, which allows park-goers to skip the lines of attractions, for a fee, has changed.

As of Tuesday, according to the Walt Disney World website, the price of the service will now vary by date. The website then directs a park-goer to the My Disney Experience app for “today’s pricing.”

“Prices vary by date,” the website said.

Guests were able to purchase Disney Genie+ for a flat fee of $15 at Walt Disney World as of Oct. 2021.

In June, Disney World stopped the advanced sale of the service prior to a guest’s park visit.

In a blog post, Disney said it expects that guests who purchase Disney Genie+ will be able to enter two to three attractions or experiences using the “Lightning Lane” entrance when the first selection is made first thing in the day.