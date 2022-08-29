The Grand Hall on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting in September, fully vaccinated guests aboard Disney cruises will no longer be required to submit COVID-19 test results in order to sail.

According to the Disney Cruise website, sailings on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder and the new Disney Wish will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to submit test results as of Sept. 23.

The Disney Magic will no longer require proof of testing for those fully vaccinated as of Nov. 7.

Previously, guests had to provide proof of a negative test result taken one to two days before setting sale to be exempt from testing at the terminal the day of setting sail.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one to three days prior to embarkment. Guests not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to take a second COVID-19 test at the terminal, as of Sept. 23 or Nov. 7.

More information on COVID-19 testing on Disney cruise ships can be found online.