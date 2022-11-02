TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney Cruise Line will soon no longer require a negative COVID-19 test before sailing, regardless of a passenger’s vaccination status.

The cruise line updated the health and safety page of its website on Tuesday. In the update, Disney Cruise Line said that for sailings from the U.S. beginning on or after Nov. 14, guests will no longer be required to be tested for the virus.

For sailings through Nov. 13, every guest 18 years of age and older must create an account associated with their reservation on the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website, where proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test must be uploaded.

A parent or legal guardian will have to use their account to provide a minor’s information.

In August, Disney Cruise Line announced it would no longer require COVID test results for fully vaccinated passengers as of Sept. 23.

More information on COVID-19 testing on Disney cruise ships can be found online.