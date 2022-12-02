TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney has confirmed that Splash Mountain will close at Disney World in January.

The ride will be closed starting Jan. 23. Splash Mountain will re-debut as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in late 2024.

The announcement that the ride would be getting a re-design was made in June 2020. In November, a Disney Parks official said the reimagining would be “expedited” to “ensure that all who visit the company’s parks do feel welcome as well.”

Disney is re-theming Splash Mountain after “The Princess and the Frog.” (Disney)

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The attraction will pick up where the story of “Princess and the Frog” left off, according to the blog.

The ride will feature zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana.

Additional information about Splash Mountain at Disneyland will be shared at a later date.