ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney’s CEO has fired back at Governor Ron Desantis during an earnings call on Wednesday.

CEO Bob Iger criticized the recent legislature and has made it clear that Disney’s primary goal has always been to continue what they have been doing, investing in Florida.

During Wednesday’s earnings call, Iger said they never could have imagined having to defend their business interest in federal court, alluding to the lengthy lawsuit against Desantis.

“This is plainly a matter of retaliation, while the rest of the Florida special districts continue operating basically, as they were,” Iger said.

He argued that Desantis’ move to dismantle the existing Reedy Creek Special District was never about making it fair for all businesses.

DeSantis just signed legislation that will allow the board he appointed to oversee Disney World to cancel agreements that the company made within three months of the board’s takeover.

This week, Disney amended its lawsuit to refer to a new transportation bill. If the bill goes through, the legislature would allow the state to be able to inspect Disney World’s monorail system.