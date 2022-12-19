TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Walt Disney World theme park lovers know all-too-well, getting in to the theme park isn’t as easy as it used to be, with the parks’ reservation system still in place.

The reservation system was put in place in June 2020, following Disney World’s reopening after months of closures due to the pandemic.

It means that not only do guests need a ticket, they need to reserve their spot at the parks as well.

However, making a reservation on Christmas is currently not as difficult as you may think.

According to Disney World’s reservation calendar on its website, all four theme parks including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, are available to be reserved Christmas Day.

Leading up to and following Christmas, many of the theme parks are not available, the most common being Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

Only Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are available on New Year’s Eve.