TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney announced the purchase of a partially completed ship on Wednesday that will bring Disney Cruise Line vacations to new global destinations.

According to Disney, the ship was previously known as the “Global Dream” in Wismar, Germany.

The ship will be renamed and certain features will be reimagined by Disney Imagineers.

The 208,000-gross-ton ship will be based outside of the United States. It is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available, according to Disney.

“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The new ship is expected to set sail in 2025 and Disney Cruise Line expects the passenger capacity to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.

Construction on the ship will be completed in Wismar, Germany under the Meyer Werft company, the company that built the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.

More details on the ship’s maiden voyage, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.