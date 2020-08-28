Disney allows guests to wear Halloween costumes for first time this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During 2020, there’s been a lot of firsts, especially when it has come to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Walt Disney World is continuing the trend by doing a first of its own: Allowing guests to wear costumes at Magic Kingdom this fall.

According to Walt Disney World News, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, guests of all ages can wear their “funniest, Disney-ist, most creative costumes” at Magic Kingdom Park during regular operating hours to celebrate the spooky season.

Costume masks will only be allowed for children younger than 14 years old.

This first is coming as Magic Kingdom plans to dawn fall decor around the park, including glowing pumpking wreaths. Disney characters will be dressed in Halloween costumes on Main Street, USA.

For more information, visit DisneyParksBlog.com and WDWNews.com.

