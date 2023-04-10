TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The DeSantis vs. Disney battle is back in action, and the governor has already declared a victory.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped Disney of its self-governing power and appointed a new board to oversee Reedy Creek Improvement District. But Disney quietly undermined the move, snatching away the new board’s powers.

“They can keep trying to do things, but ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Ocala on Friday. “There will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they tried to do at the eleventh hour.”

“If there’s anything to do legislatively we should look at it,” said State Sen. Travis Hutson.

DeSantis not only wants to reinstall the authority of the state board, but is also eyeing potential penalties.

“We’re going to look at things like taxes on the hotels. We’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads.” DeSantis said.

However, Orlando lawmakers say the move could backfire.

“Everything he’s suggesting is going to hurt tourism and Floridians,” State Sen. Linda Stewart said.

This is just one of many issues that have brought Disney under fire. The governor’s fight with Disney began about a year ago when the company spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which later became law. The measure limits classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Under no circumstances should the State of Florida be subsidizing woke activism by allowing them to have their own government so we took it away,” DeSantis said Thursday.

Legislative leaders haven’t given a timeline for any potential bill, but if they do move forward it’ll be squeezed in to an already jam-packed second half of the legislative session.