TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that allows the new board overseeing Disney World’s government services to cancel the last-minute agreements that stripped it of some of its powers.

The bill, SB 1604, which focuses on land use and development regulations, passed the House (75-34) Wednesday and the Senate (27-13) last week.

An amendment tucked into the bill prohibits an independent special district from complying with certain development agreements if they’re enacted within three months of a law changing.

Although it doesn’t mention the boards by name, the legislation revokes an agreement between Disney and the old board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, to sidestep the governor’s efforts to strip Disney of its powers.

The governor was given until May 20 to sign the bill, but wasted no time, signing it into law on Friday.

The increasingly bitter feud between the governor and entertainment giant began last year when the company spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights In Education bill, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades.

In February, DeSantis signed a bill that gave the state control of the special taxing district, and hand-picked a new board to oversee the district, effectively stripping Disney of its self-governing status.

In March, the new board, the Central Florida Tourism Development District, confirmed the old board and a Disney subsidiary had struck a last-minute deal that would give Disney the authority to continue to plan and develop within the district.

Last week, the new board voted to declare that deal invalid. Disney is now suing DeSantis and the new board, alleging retaliation. Days after Disney filed the suit, the new board sued Disney, saying the agreements were unenforceable under Florida law.

“We will seek justice in our own backyard,” Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said.

The Florida Senate also passed legislation that would require Disney World’s monorail system to be inspected by the state.