TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys filed a motion Friday to remove the judge presiding over Disney’s federal lawsuit.

The governor’s attorneys claim Chief Judge Mark Walker may not be able to be impartial.

The motion cites two previous statements Walker made in other cases where he referenced how the state is retaliating against Disney.

The filing includes the statements from the cases Link v. Corcoran and Falls v. DeSantis, which were “on the record” and “in open court.”

In Falls v. DeSantis, Walker said “Disney is going to lose its status because—arguably, because they made a statement that run afoul—ran afoul of state policy of the controlling party.”

You can read the full motion below.

The motion asks for Walker to be removed and another judge to be appointed in his place.