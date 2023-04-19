TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting Disney’s government.

Members of the new board controlling the special district that oversees Disney rolled out plans on Wednesday to get their power back. They’re trying to fight the agreements the old board approved before they were replaced.

“The Board recognized that the attempted 11th-hour agreements by the former Disney-appointed Board are null and void. The Board also voted to remove the Planning and Zoning Board members and appointed the Board of Supervisors to serve as the local planning agency and voted on a resolution to ensure the Board has superior authority over the entire district, including the Cites of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista,” the governor’s spokesman Jeremy T. Redfern wrote in an email.

The email said Disney has engaged in an “illegal and indeed unconstitutional effort to extend the life of its sweetheart deal.”

“Our board truly wished to work with Disney,” said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. “Instead, the corporation decided that compromise was out of the question.”

Republican State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed an amendment to SB 1604 that he says will level the playing field.

“Look, we’re not going to back down, this governor is not going to back down, I said this before if I had to sing it, I will let it go let it go,” he said.

DeSantis said lawmakers would introduce legislation requiring state inspections of Disney rides. This would be unprecedented. Disney has conducted its’ own inspections for more than 50 years.

Earlier this year, Gov. DeSantis stripped Disney of its’ self-governing power after the corporation spoke out against the governor’s Parental Rights in Education Act, what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis appointed a new board to oversee the company, but in a savvy move, Disney transferred the power to themselves for the next 30 years.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said the state isn’t going to treat Disney any differently than it does with other theme parks.

“They’ve gotten so used to playing by their own rules,” said Renner. “I think their actions to try to basically divest and move assets out and tie up things to evade any kind of government oversight was shady and in bad faith and so we’re going to correct it.”

DeSantis was in South Carolina on Wednesday and doubled down on his stance against Disney, saying its corporate kingdom is over.

“We just believe parents should send their kid to school have them watch cartoons be kids without having some agenda, shoved down their throats all the time so gender ideology has no place in our K-12 school,” DeSantis said. “If Disney objects to that well, so be it we’re going to do what’s right.”

Sen. Geraldine Thompson shared the following statement with 8 On Your Side:

“Disney World is the largest employer in my district. So many of my constituents depend on the consistency and stability of operations and development at that attraction. To now, have the State work to disrupt the operation of Walt Disney World is anti-business and threatens the livelihood of thousands of people. I cannot see how this is in the best interest of Florida.”