Christmas week Disney World reservations extremely limited to completely unavailable

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Those looking for a reservation to a park at Walt Disney World Resort for the week of Christmas and the week after could be out of luck.

Walt Disney World Resort is one of few theme parks still requiring reservations for visitation since reopening in July after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Dec. 15, there are currently no reservations available for any of the four parks, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Hollywood Studios, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 27-Dec. 31.

Magic Kingdom is booked now through Jan. 2, the first date all parks are available after the holidays.

Currently, only Epcot and Animal Kingdom have reservations open on Christmas Day.

Here are the current dates that the other three parks at Disney World will accept reservations:

Hollywood Studios: Reservations for Hollywood Studios remain open Dec. 15-17, but are unavailable as of Dec. 18 through Jan. 2.

Epcot: Epcot is currently the park with the most remaining reservations and is open Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22-26 and Jan. 1.

Animal Kingdom: Dec. 24-25, Jan. 1



Purchases of most annual passes remain on hold. Pass sales were paused on Nov. 22.

The only pass currently listed online is the “Disney Pixie Dust Pass” for Florida residents only, costing $399 per year. The Pixie Dust Pass allows Disney-goers admission to the parks Mondays through Fridays during certain times of the year with a reservation made in advance.

There is currently no word from Disney World on when annual pass sales will resume or when reservation requirements to visit the parks will end.