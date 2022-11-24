TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel under the Disney marquee, broke his silence on Twitter Thursday giving thanks for his return as CEO of the entertainment giant.

“It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger said in the tweet.

It was his first tweet since Oct. 23, when he attended a Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas in the Mercedes paddock.

Iger’s stunning return came two weeks after Disney’s quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue — a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%. He will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps, and a weakening financial performance.

“Giving thanks today to family, friends, and all of my new fellow employees and cast members @WaltDisneyCo,” he added in the tweet.

Disney said in a filing with regulators Monday that Iger will earn a base salary of $1 million, be eligible for a performance bonus, and get a package of long-term incentives with a target value of $25 million for each year of his contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.