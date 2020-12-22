LIVE NOW /
Blizzard Beach to reopen in March at Walt Disney World

Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Waterpark Blizzard Beach is set to reopen in March at Walt Disney World Resort.

The announcement was made on the Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday.

The blog post confirmed cast members (Disney employees) will soon begin returning to the park for its reopening on March 7.

Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon remains closed to guests at this time.

