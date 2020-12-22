LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Waterpark Blizzard Beach is set to reopen in March at Walt Disney World Resort.
The announcement was made on the Disney Parks Blog on Tuesday.
The blog post confirmed cast members (Disney employees) will soon begin returning to the park for its reopening on March 7.
Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon remains closed to guests at this time.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida lawmakers prepare to address pandemic legislation
- Santa brings a winter’s chill across Florida on Christmas
- Blizzard Beach to reopen in March at Walt Disney World
- Best of Grady Judd: The Polk County sheriff’s most memorable quotes of 2020
- Foster program aims to help give abandoned, surrendered pets in Manatee Co. loving home for holidays