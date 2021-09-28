A look back at 50 years of Disney World magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, the resort is sharing a look back at the past five decades of magic.

On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests for the first time. According to Disney, over 10,000 guests showed up at Magic Kingdom on opening day to see the much-anticipated Florida theme park.

While Walt Disney died before the “Florida Project” was completed, his brother, Roy, delayed retirement to help crews finish his brother’s project.

And now, 50 years later, the resort is made up of four theme parks, two water parks, over 20 resort hotels and more.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest milestones over the past 50 years:



1965

Nov. 15 – Walt Disney and his brother Roy publicly announce plans for Disney World.



1967

May 30 – Groundbreaking officially kicks off construction of Walt Disney World Resort.



1971

Oct. 1 – Walt Disney World officially opens to the public. Phase one includes Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.



1973

July 14 – Preliminary plans for EPCOT are announced.

1975

March 22 — Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs) opens.



1977

June 11 – The Main Street Electrical Parade makes its first Florida appearance, which followed its 1972 debut at Disneyland park in California.



1979

Oct. 1 – Construction begins on EPCOT.



1982

Oct. 1 – EPCOT opens.



1983

Dec. 25 – The Walt Disney World Christmas Parade is broadcast live from Magic Kingdom on ABC, going on to become a holiday tradition that continues today.



1984

Jan. 25 – The iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial debuts when Phil Simms shouts the phrase following Super Bowl XXI.



1988

June 1 – Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park opens.

1989

May 1 – Disney MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) opens.



1991

Dec. 20 – Disney Vacation Club launches.

1994

June 12 – The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opens at Disney MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios).



1995

April 1 – Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park opens.



1997

March 28 – ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex opens.



1998

April 22 – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park opens on Earth Day.



2001

Oct. 1 – 100 Years of Magic Celebration commences, honoring the 100th anniversary of

Walt Disney’s birth.



2006

April 7 – Expedition Everest opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.



2012

Dec. 6 – New Fantasyland opens at Magic Kingdom Park.



2013

MagicBands launch at Walt Disney World Resort.



2015

Sept. 29 – Downtown Disney becomes Disney Springs



2017

May 27 – Pandora – The World of Avatar opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.



2018

June 30 – Toy Story Land opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.



2019

Aug. 29 – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.



2020

March 4 – Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.



2021

Oct. 1 – Celebrating 50 years at Walt Disney World, ,“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” begins.