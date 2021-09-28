A look back at 50 years of Disney World magic

  • Roy O. Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Oct. 25, 1971, dedication ceremony for Walt Disney World Resort on Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad under construction at Magic Kingdom Park in 1980 at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Mickey Mouse arrives in the LiMOUSEine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in 1989.
  • Grand opening gala in 1989 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • EPCOT under construction in 1982 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Grand opening ceremony at EPCOT in 1982 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Opening party for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in 1988 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Mickey and pals at EPCOT in 1989 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Mickey’s Birthdayland Party at Magic Kingdom Park in 1988 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park during its opening year in 1989 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • “Aladdin's Royal Caravan” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1993 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Cinderella Castle décor for the 25th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 1996 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Sunset Boulevard and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Runners line up at the starting line of the 1997 Walt Disney World Marathon at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Mickey Mouse atop Spaceship Earth at EPCOT in 1993 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Grand Opening of Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1991 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Spaceship Earth décor in 1999 for the millennium celebration at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Mickey’s Toontown Fair in 1996 at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • The Tree of Life under construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 1997 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park received new decor in 2005 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Sorcerer’s Hat at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in 2001 as part of “100 Years of Magic” celebration. (Disney)
  • Expedition: Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain under construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 2004 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • “Wishes” nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park in 2003 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Be Our Guest Restaurant in New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., debuted in 2012. (Disney)
  • Frozen Ever After at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., debuted in 2016. (Disney)
  • Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., opened in 2017. (Disney)
  • Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking attraction that opened in 2019 inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., debuted in 2014. (Disney)
  • Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., debuted in 2018. (Disney)
  • The Millennium Falcon inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
  • A reimagined World of Disney opened in 2018 at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, the resort is sharing a look back at the past five decades of magic.

On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests for the first time. According to Disney, over 10,000 guests showed up at Magic Kingdom on opening day to see the much-anticipated Florida theme park.

While Walt Disney died before the “Florida Project” was completed, his brother, Roy, delayed retirement to help crews finish his brother’s project.

And now, 50 years later, the resort is made up of four theme parks, two water parks, over 20 resort hotels and more.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest milestones over the past 50 years:

1965
Nov. 15 – Walt Disney and his brother Roy publicly announce plans for Disney World.

1967
May 30 – Groundbreaking officially kicks off construction of Walt Disney World Resort.

1971
Oct. 1 – Walt Disney World officially opens to the public. Phase one includes Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

1973
July 14 – Preliminary plans for EPCOT are announced.

1975
March 22 — Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs) opens.

1977
June 11 – The Main Street Electrical Parade makes its first Florida appearance, which followed its 1972 debut at Disneyland park in California.

1979
Oct. 1 – Construction begins on EPCOT.

1982
Oct. 1 – EPCOT opens.

1983
Dec. 25 – The Walt Disney World Christmas Parade is broadcast live from Magic Kingdom on ABC, going on to become a holiday tradition that continues today.

1984
Jan. 25 – The iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial debuts when Phil Simms shouts the phrase following Super Bowl XXI.

1988
June 1 – Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park opens.

1989
May 1 – Disney MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) opens.

1991
Dec. 20 – Disney Vacation Club launches.

1994
June 12 – The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opens at Disney MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios).

1995
April 1 – Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park opens.

1997
March 28 – ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex opens.

1998
April 22 – Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park opens on Earth Day.

2001
Oct. 1 – 100 Years of Magic Celebration commences, honoring the 100th anniversary of
Walt Disney’s birth.

2006
April 7 – Expedition Everest opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

2012
Dec. 6 – New Fantasyland opens at Magic Kingdom Park.

2013
MagicBands launch at Walt Disney World Resort.

2015
Sept. 29 – Downtown Disney becomes Disney Springs

2017
May 27 – Pandora – The World of Avatar opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

2018
June 30 – Toy Story Land opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

2019
Aug. 29 – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

2020
March 4 – Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

2021
Oct. 1 – Celebrating 50 years at Walt Disney World, ,“The World’s Most Magical Celebration” begins.

