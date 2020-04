Woods y Mickelson protagonizarán un encuentro televisivo con Brady y Manning

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speak to one another following the NFL football AFC championship game in Denver. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action. And this time, they’ll have company. Turner Sports says Brady and Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)