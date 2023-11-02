Maple Za’atar Carrots

This is a very simple way to prepare carrots, which I feel are underrated as a stand-alone vegetable. Of course, you can easily switch up the seasonings and get lots of different versions out of this cooking method.

Vegan vegetarian dairy-free

=Gluten-free

all staple ingredients

Makes 2 to 4 servings

2 to 3 tablespoons neutral oil

11/2 pounds carrots (7 or 8 medium), washed and sliced lengthwise in half or quarters

2 tablespoons za’atar

Red pepper flakes to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Kosher salt to taste

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon vinegar (preferably white balsamic or apple cider)

Chopped fresh parsley, cilantro, or dill (any combination is good)

1 Add enough oil to coat the bottom of a large skillet (I prefer cast iron) and heat over medium- high heat. Allow time for it to really heat up—you want the carrots to sizzle when you add them.

2 Carefully add the carrots to

the hot oil and let them cook and sizzle for 3 to 5 minutes without bothering them too much. Let them develop some color.

3 Mix up the carrots a bit and lower the heat to medium. Add the za’atar, red pepper flakes, pepper, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle on the maple syrup and cook, tossing occasionally, until you are happy with the doneness, 2 to 4 more minutes. I like the carrots to be tender but not overly floppy.

4 Drizzle with the vinegar and top with the fresh herbs and a bit more salt.