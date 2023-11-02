Maple Za’atar Carrots
This is a very simple way to prepare carrots, which I feel are underrated as a stand-alone vegetable. Of course, you can easily switch up the seasonings and get lots of different versions out of this cooking method.
Vegan vegetarian dairy-free
=Gluten-free
all staple ingredients
Makes 2 to 4 servings
2 to 3 tablespoons neutral oil
11/2 pounds carrots (7 or 8 medium), washed and sliced lengthwise in half or quarters
2 tablespoons za’atar
Red pepper flakes to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Kosher salt to taste
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon vinegar (preferably white balsamic or apple cider)
Chopped fresh parsley, cilantro, or dill (any combination is good)
1 Add enough oil to coat the bottom of a large skillet (I prefer cast iron) and heat over medium- high heat. Allow time for it to really heat up—you want the carrots to sizzle when you add them.
2 Carefully add the carrots to
the hot oil and let them cook and sizzle for 3 to 5 minutes without bothering them too much. Let them develop some color.
3 Mix up the carrots a bit and lower the heat to medium. Add the za’atar, red pepper flakes, pepper, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle on the maple syrup and cook, tossing occasionally, until you are happy with the doneness, 2 to 4 more minutes. I like the carrots to be tender but not overly floppy.
4 Drizzle with the vinegar and top with the fresh herbs and a bit more salt.