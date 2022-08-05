Actor Yvette Nicole Brown talks about two recent Disney projects that she worked on at the same time: “Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation” (now streaming on Disney +) and “Disenchanted”, the upcoming sequel to the smash hit, “Enchanted”. She explains why both roles suit her so well and gives us a hint of what to expect when she joins Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden as they take us back to the fictional Andalasia to pick up the story ten years after Enchanted’s happily ever after.