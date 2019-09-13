Getting a loan to pay for college is not always easy, but did you know African American students are disproportionately impacted by poorly structured and operated student loan programs?
A new BET Special, airing this Sunday, will serve to “ring the alarm” on the student debt crisis and call for potential solutions. it’s being hosted by political strategist and advocate, Angela Rye and she joins us now.
Young Gifted and Broke
