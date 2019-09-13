Live Now
Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of murdering 9-year-old

Young Gifted and Broke

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Getting a loan to pay for college is not always easy, but did you know African American students are disproportionately impacted by poorly structured and operated student loan programs?
A new BET Special, airing this Sunday, will serve to “ring the alarm” on the student debt crisis and call for potential solutions. it’s being hosted by political strategist and advocate, Angela Rye and she joins us now.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss