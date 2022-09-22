AdoptUSKids is a national project working to ensure that children and teens in foster care get safe, loving, permanent families. Three out of four children in foster care are teenagers, so the organization is launching its “You Can’t Imagine the Reward” campaign- a push to specifically adopt teens. Resources for potential adoptive parents and details about adoptable children are available through AdoptUSKids.
