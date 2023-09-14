Whether it’s a hearty breakfast of Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon (his favorite dish handed down by his mother), a quick week-night dinner with Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole (no box needed), or a pick-me-up with Beth’s “Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka” Smoothie, Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook [Insight Editions; September 12, 2023]compiles over 55 recipes inspired by and featured in TV’s #1 series, Yellowstone.

Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau—a real-life chef and the set caterer for Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and fan-favorite character on the show—shares his hearty and delicious recipes from the Dutton Ranch. Learn Gator’s secrets to making a perfectly smoked pulled pork (a ranch hand staple), an authentic gumbo, and flawlessly fluffy biscuits.

Whether you’re hosting a Yellowstone viewing party or serving up a comforting homestyle meal, wrangle up your ingredients and bring the exciting world of Yellowstone into your kitchen.

About the Author:

Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau is both a chef and the current head of craft services for the series Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923. His previous work includes Jurassic World, American Horror Story, and others. In addition, he plays the beloved character of “Gator,” the Dutton family’s personal chef, on Yellowstone. As a proud Cajun, Gator is celebrated for incorporating his ancestral heritage into delicious and comforting recipes that are always served to casts and crew with a side of good humor, fun stories, and laughter.



