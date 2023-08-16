Wrestler Charlotte Flair has won more women’s titles than any other superstar in WWE history. Now, she’s out to break the all-time record, which happens to be currently held by her father, the legendary Ric Flair (along with John Cena). Besides bringing smiles to her fans from the ring, Charlotte has now also teamed up with Smile Train, a charity that helps raise awareness and funds for children with cleft lip and cleft palate.