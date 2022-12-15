Daytime’s Executive Producer and resident baker, Deanna Moore, teaches us how to make Golden Santa Bread– step by step, from kneading to eating! Recipe below courtesy of Taste of Home.
Ingredients
- 4 to 4-1/2 cups bread flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 cup 2% milk
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 raisins
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 to 3 drops red food coloring
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, sugar, yeast and salt. In a small saucepan, heat milk, water and butter to 120°-130°. Add to dry ingredients; beat just until moistened. Beat in eggs until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a stiff dough.
- Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into 2 portions, 1 slightly larger than the other.
- Shape the larger portion into an elongated triangle with rounded corners for Santa’s head and hat.
- Divide the smaller portion in half. Shape and flatten 1 half into a beard. Place beard over face; using a sharp knife, cut deep slits to resemble hair.
- Use the remaining dough for the mustache, nose, eyebrows, hat pompom and brim. Shape a portion of dough into a mustache; flatten and place on face over beard. Using sharp knife, cut slits to resemble hair. Place a small ball above mustache for nose. With scissors, cut 2 slits for eyes; insert raisins into slits. Form another small portion of dough into eyebrows; flatten and place above eyes. Roll out a narrow piece of dough to create a hat brim; position below hat. Fold tip of hat over and add dough ball for pompom. If desired, using scissors or sharp knife, cut small lines along edges of brim and pompom to resemble fur.
- In separate small bowls, beat each egg yolk. Add red food coloring to 1 yolk; carefully brush over hat. Brush plain yolk over remaining dough.
- Cover loosely with foil. Bake 15 minutes. Uncover; bake until golden brown, 10-12 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.