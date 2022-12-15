Daytime’s Executive Producer and resident baker, Deanna Moore, teaches us how to make Golden Santa Bread– step by step, from kneading to eating! Recipe below courtesy of Taste of Home.

Ingredients

4 to 4-1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup 2% milk

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 raisins

2 large egg yolks

2 to 3 drops red food coloring

Directions