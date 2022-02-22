World-Renowned Flamenco Dancer, Irene Rodriguez

Irene is currently an instructor at The Next Generation Ballet in Tampa

MA in dance. IRENE RODRÍGUEZ

“Ms. Rodríguez is an intense, exacting dancer”

The New York Times

Born in Cuba, and settled recently in the US, Irene Rodríguez is a leading international figure of Spanish dance and Choreography; the King of Spain granted her the Order “Isabella the Catholic”, Spain’s highest civilian honor. Principal Dancer, Choreographer and educator, she has worked as dancer and style and Choreography consultant of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba. She earned a Theater Arts Degree and a Master’s Degree in Theoretical Studies of Dance given conferences internationally and master classes to the Juilliard School, San Jose Ballet, etc. In 2019 she was the director of the Spanish and Flamenco Dance Program of the School at Jacob’s Pillow. Rodriguez founded her own dance company: Compañía Irene Rodríguez, which one she has performed in the most prestigious theaters and festivals around the world and in the US such as the Joyce Theater, the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival (with some committed works) and the Kennedy Center for the performing arts. She founded and directed Havana’s most prestigious Spanish dance academy and she has also been the Artistic Director of the International Festival “La Huella de España” founded by Alicia Alonso. Among her awards are: First Prize in the VIII Iberoamerican Choreography Competition, the Audience and UNEAC Award at the Choreography contest “Vladimir Malakhov”, the Iberoamerican Medal Honoris Causa (México University); between others.