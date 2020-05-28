Work from Home Styles

Dr. Arnold, a neonatologist, serves as medical director for the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. The center enables training in a realistic clinical environment on high-risk or emergency situations in such configurations as a trauma center, critical care unit, patient rooms and neonatal intensive care unit. Under Dr. Arnold’s leadership, Johns Hopkins All Children’s training is expanding beyond the clinical staff and graduate medical students to include instruction for parents on how they should care for premature babies when they take them home. Previously, Dr. Arnold led the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Dr. Arnold received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and completed a residency, master of science in medical education, and neonatal-perinatal fellowship training at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical School.Dr. Arnold routinely speaks, does presentations and contributes to books and journals on simulation techniques and their benefits toward medical education.