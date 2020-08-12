Karl Wolf & Kardi just kicked off their newest collaboration, this past weekend at the first LIVE outdoor Drive-In concert in the GTA.

Wolf In The Night is another electrifying collaboration between Karl Wolf & Canada’s finest, Kardinal Offishall, making it their 4th summer jam together in a decade of collaborative hits. During these polarizing times, when the world is in need of togetherness, these two have risen to the occasion once again and delivered a sexy, afrobeat/dancehall/pop banger!

Wolf In The Night is dropping on July 31st worldwide 🌍

Listen: https://bit.ly/2CQW7eg

About Karl Wolf:

Karl Wolf is a Canadian musician raised in Dubai and based in Toronto. He has been a singer, songwriter and producer since 2001, part of the pop duo SKY, then released his first solo album Face Behind the Face in 2006 which was nominated at the JUNOAwards for Best R&B Soul Recording, followed by a second album Bite the Bullet in 2007 which included Karl’s international hit single “Africa” which sold over 1 million units worldwide and spent 8 weeks at #2 on the Billboard CANADIAN HOT 100. “Africa” gained quadruple-platinum status in Canada, reached #1 on iTunes, #1 on AC Radio, #1 on Hot AC Radio and as a result Karl had won a 2008 MTV Europe Music Award. Karl had followed up this success by releasing chart-topping singles and gold records such as “Carrera”, “Yalla Habibi”, “Mash It Up feat. Juicy J” and “Ghetto Love feat. Kardinal Offishall”, which can be found on Wolf’s album Finally Free. Going back to his R&B roots for his album “Stereotype”, he worked with megastar producer Timbaland on his song“Magic Hotel”, amongst some other prominent artists such as Fatman Scoop as well as Canada’s own Classified. In 2015, Karl cowrote OMI’s“HULA HOOP”. This was followed by the signing of a worldwide publishing deal with BMG Publishing through ZachKatz. 2016 had proven to be another successful year for KW with the release of his EP entitled “The Export Vol. 1”, which included the hit single, “Amateur At Love feat. Kardinal Offishall”. The single landed in the top 10 on the iHeart Radio Charts and was also certified Gold! In addition, Karl recently teamed up with 3-time Grammy Award winner Nelly and renowned producer of the worldwide hit single “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons, Jayson Dezuzio, to create “Way Low”, which was part of the recently released EP: Blacklight (The Export Vol 2). Since then Karl has won several awards, one of them being the SOCAN award for ‘Best Pop Song’ for Bulow’s debut smash hit “Not A Love Song”. Recently, Karl created a “stay home” challenge on TikTok that went viral around the world. His video has been the #1 most viewed on TikTok’s #stayhomechallenge for over 6 weeks.

Karl’s label, Lone Wolf Music, owns the masters and rights of this project for the world including Canada and the United States, planning a promotional campaign in association with FACTOR.

On the web:

Twitter, Instagram & TikTok: @karlwolfs