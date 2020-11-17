Winter Salad

WATERMELON RADISH AND ROMANESCO SALMON SALAD

(SERVES 4)

SALMON

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

1/2 cup Honey Dijon Red Wine Vinaigrette, divided (recipe below)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

ROMANESCO

1 head romanesco broccoli

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups arugula

2 cups spring mix

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

1 thinly sliced watermelon radish

GARNISH-

Fresh dill fronds

PREPARE SALMON

Place salmon filets and 1/4 cup vinaigrette and in a resealable bag and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 hours.

Discard marinade and pat salmon patties dry. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Place salmon in skillet, skin side down, for 3-4 minutes. Flip salmon and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

PREPARE ROMANESCO

Remove leaves from romanesco and break off the florets. Add florets and salt to 2 inches of water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn heat off, cover and let steam for 10 minutes.

ASSEMBLE

Place arugula and spring mix on a large serving platter. Add whole salmon filets or lightly flake salmon over bed of lettuce. Add romanesco florets and crumbled goat cheese. Top with watermelon radishes and drizzle entire dish with the remaining vinaigrette. Garnish with fresh dill fronds.

Honey Dijon Red Wine Vinaigrette

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Michigan honey

Juice of 1 Meyer lemon

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

¼ teaspoon Sriracha seasoning

½ cup sunflower oil

MAKE HONEY DIJON RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

In a small bowl, whisk together Dijon, honey, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper and Sriracha seasoning. Slowly add sunflower oil while vigorously whisking until dressing is emulsified.

NOTE

Dressing makes approximately 1 cup. Cover and refrigerate remaining dressing.

Meyer lemon juice substitute: juice ½ a lemon and ½ an orange.

Feel free to substitute goat cheese with havarti dill cheese.

Prepare watermelon radish just like a regular radish. Simply wash and cut off ends, then thinly slice.

When romanesco broccoli is not in season, substitute with cauliflower or broccoli.

When watermelon radishes aren’t in season, substitute with red radishes.

I like to add this salad and salmon to the inside of thinly sliced watermelon radishes for a low-carb taco option. Watermelon radishes make a great mini taco shell, and they are perfect as a handheld party food for events.