They’re back! The original band of brothers who won over moviegoers with their funny and endearing story of starting an unlikely striptease troupe after losing their jobs is back together for a new series. FX’s The Full Monty picks up 25 years later and brings viewers up to date on the lives of the original characters, including Gaz, played by actor Robert Carlyle, who chats with us about the series and whether a striptease may be in store.

FX’s The Full Monty premieres June 14th on Hulu.