Wild ‘N Out Returns

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Meet Moby: Discovery Cove welcomes new baby dolphin
Video
Daytime Chat: National Presidential Joke Day
Video
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, Florida education commissioner hold press conference at St. Pete school
Live
Who killed Denise Marie Stafford? Sarasota police ID suspect in 1985 cold case using new technology
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Meet Moby: Discovery Cove welcomes new baby dolphin
Video
Top Stories
Who killed Denise Marie Stafford? Sarasota police ID suspect in 1985 cold case using new technology
Video
Top Stories
American toddlers stabbed to death in Mexico; surf school owner father arrested
Video
Handcuffed man hijacks ATV in wild chase caught on video
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical Storm Fred impacts weekend weather
Live
Fines, 5 years in prison possible for those using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tarpon Springs denies headstone for WWII veteran, cites old city rule as the reason why
Video
Top Stories
How to avoid a surprise bill for your COVID test
Video
Top Stories
Woman in battle with Tarpon Springs over headstone for her late father, a World War II veteran
Video
Tampa Bay counties reopen COVID-19 testing sites
Video
Spring Hill woman can’t pay taxes because the IRS keeps telling her she’s dead
Video
Legal expert says state’s Piney Point lawsuit based on ‘incompetent’ argument
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘Let it play out’: USF head football coach Jeff Scott on QB competition
Video
Top Stories
Lightning, forward Ross Colton reportedly agree on 2-year deal
Top Stories
‘Worst offensive practice we have had in 3 years’: Bucs head coach blasts offense for poor performance in practice
Video
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper named head coach of Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Phillips’ slam caps Rays’ comeback in 9-6 win over Orioles
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tampa opens new, free COVID-19 testing site
USF updates mask guidance, ‘expects’ masks to be worn no matter vaccination status
Video
‘We need to protect each other’: Hillsborough Co. schools ask students to mask up, some parents opt-out
Video
Rep. Buchanan introduces bill to upgrade manatee status to ‘endangered’
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Wild ‘N Out Returns
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 09:54 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 09:54 AM EDT
Wild ‘N Out
Premieres Tuesday, August 10th 8pm ET/PT On VH1
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic with Florida in forecast path
Live
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, Florida education commissioner hold press conference at St. Pete school
Live
Middle school teacher charged with drug trafficking in Citrus County
Video
High school basketball coaches charged with murder in heat death of 16-year-old girl
Who killed Denise Marie Stafford? Sarasota police ID suspect in 1985 cold case using new technology
Video
PCSO: Riverview man arrested in racist attack, said he wants to kill ’60 to 70′ people in mass shooting
Video
American toddlers stabbed to death in Mexico; surf school owner father arrested
Video
‘We have been threatened by the state’: School starts with masks optional in Polk County
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Wendy’s offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches for 2 days only
Universal Orlando to start passholder appreciation days
‘We need to protect each other’: Hillsborough Co. schools ask students to mask up, some parents opt-out
Video
NOAA red tide respiratory forecast goes live, predicts algal blooms in Gulf
Schools weigh mask mandates: Which Tampa Bay districts are requiring masks?
More Don't Miss