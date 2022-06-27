Maggie and the Moms talk about when and if to worry if you have kid who’s a picky eater, and our pediatrician panelist weighs in. Plus, we share summer water safety tips, including the symptoms of “dry drowning”, which could show up as much as 24 hours after children go swimming. And our “wheel of mom topics” prompts us to consider when we would allow our kids to pack their own suitcases and whether we’re “on board” with the trend of apologizing to fellow passengers ahead of time (and even handing out gifts) in case our babies cry on a plane.