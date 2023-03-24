Tampa is one of the greatest places in the world. Florida’s “city du jour” made Time Magazine‘s presitigious list for 2023, and we’re joined by the author who wrote the entry in the magazine. Terry Ward shares the reason our city is having a moment and takes us to international destinations that also received the notable distinction.
Why Tampa is on Time Magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
