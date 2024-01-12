With over a million followers on TikTok, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Meghan Martin is helping parents out by sharing her family medical advice on social media. She stopped by the Daytime studio to talk about her platform “Dr. Beachgem” and discuss timely health topics for kids.
Why parents on TikTok love ‘Dr. Beachgem’ and her medical expertise
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now