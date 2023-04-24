The moms weigh on the trending debate sparked when a pro athlete expressed outrage on social media after his pregnant wife, who was traveling alone with her five-year-old and two-year-old, was asked by flight attendants to pick up the popcorn the kids has spilled on the floor before deboarding. Plus, we smash the stereotypes surrounding only children and share the one thing we’ve given up on as moms because we just can’t do everything.