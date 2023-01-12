The Y is so much more than a morning workout or group exercise class. We teach healthy habits that last a lifetime. We help you take the best care of yourself. We help you take the best care of yourself. We have programs that help those recovering from or dealing with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis and pre-diabetes. We keep older adults healthy – not only physically but, by creating social connections, the Y is keeping their minds active too.

As a leading voice on health and wellness, the Y offers group exercise classes, personal & group training, and innovative classes, programs and initiatives that have been proven to work, including the Y Diabetes Prevention Program, LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA for cancer survivors, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, Enhance® fitness to alleviate arthritis symptoms and prevent falls.

In addition to unlimited use of our wellness centers, heated pools and 50+ different group fitness classes, a Y membership offers access to Stay & Play for kids to learn and play while you work out; splash pads and water parks for the whole family; and free safe family events.

There’s no better time to find your Y! Go to TampaYMCA.org and join today! If you join as a new member by Jan. 17 you pay a $0 sign-up fee… that’s up to $59 in savings!