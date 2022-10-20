Bestselling author Andi Lew joins us to chat about her ninth book, ‘Where’d They Go?” , which examines our society’s ghosting culture. Lew, a certified lifestyle coach, addresses the possible reasons why people suddenly cut off communication, seemingly vanishing into thin air, and she offers solutions to rekindle the relationship or accept it’s time to let go and find closure.
‘Where’d They Go?’ answers all your questions about ‘ghosting’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
