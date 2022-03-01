When Auntie Anne’s & Cinnabon were new: Adam Richman takes us back in time in ‘Adam Eats the 80’s’

Food author and culinary entrepreneur Adam Richman takes us on a culinary trip down memory lane in honor of his new series, “Adam Eats the 80’s”, where he digs into the decade’s most nostalgic and notorious foods. Plus, he fills us in on what’s in store for the third season of the popular nonfiction series “The Food That Built America” exploring the history behind bold food industry titans like Orville Redenbacher and Ettore “Chef” Boiardi.

Watch “Adam Eats the 80’s” and “The Food That Built America” on The HISTORY Channel.

