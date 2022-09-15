The new television series, Sprung, uses relatable experiences from the start of the pandemic to pull the audience in to this comedy. The show follows a man released from jail, during the lockdown, with nowhere to go. Each episode is filled with laughter, as he finds himself surrounded by a new gang of friends trying their best to make the most of life. Sprung is streaming on Amazon Freevee.
When an ex-con is released from jail during a global pandemic, you get Sprung
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
