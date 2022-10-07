The new supernatural movie Cursed Friends offers nostalgia mixed with comedy. The film centers around a group of old friends who discover that their lives are suddenly playing out the results from a game of MASH that they played as children. Perfectly timed for the Halloween season, the movie debuts on Comedy Central on October 8 at 8 p.m.
When a childhood game of MASH becomes reality… you get Cursed Friends
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
