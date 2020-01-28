What’s Trending

Skip to content
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 28, 2020 / 01:23 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2020 / 01:23 PM EST
Cyndi and Danny explore the newest trends right now.
6 arrested in Tampa Bay racketeering bust
Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife
Cyber Safety Day
Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later
Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting
Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation
12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.
Search underway for mother missing for over a week
Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed
Police: 9-year-old Florida boy stabbed 5-year-old sister while saying ‘die, die’
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
Tampa man, 32, wins $2M from Powerball ticket
Father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children
Reports: Fotis Dulos, accused of killing his wife, is dead
Authorities: 6 charged with 24 home burglaries across Tampa Bay area
Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation
Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
