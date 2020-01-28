What’s Trending

Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner joined us to discuss the CES exhibition of GE Appliances, known for creating “good things, for life” through their passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. They showcased two inventive kitchen concepts – “Shift” and “Home Grown” – that address the world’s current and forthcoming realities, infusing technology, design and the human experience. For more information visit geappliances.com