What’s Trending

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
US prepares for possible Iranian reprisal after drone strike
Trump Jr. shows off AR-15 with depiction of Hillary Clinton behind bars
Couple wins lottery, son declared cancer-free all in 3-day period
Video shows dramatic end to stolen vehicle chase in Florida
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
The zesty new Girl Scouts USA cookie is…
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying cool for the next few days
Top Stories
Archaeologists excavating Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion
‘We’re prepared to go’: Pam Bondi says White House is looking forward to Senate impeachment trial
Does this Siesta homeowner have the right to block off the beach?
Watch: Service dog’s adorable reaction to meeting Disney character
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Workers on TECO solar farm say paychecks bounced; subcontractor fired
Top Stories
Fire for Christmas? Polk County sees sudden spike in fires over holiday season
Top Stories
Code enforcement addresses concerns about monster mess next door in Riverview
Don’t get scammed: Tampa Bay lawyer says don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing legal documents
Seniors say Humana blames ‘computer glitch’ for leaving them with ‘no coverage’
2 ‘pipe bomb-style devices’ found near Pinellas Park mobile home park
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs
Top Stories
Brady, Patriots suffer earliest postseason exit in 10 years
US men’s soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar
Lightning extend win streak to 5 with 2-1 win over Canadiens
John Lynch selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Tarpon Springs teen retrieves cross during Epiphany celebration
Top Stories
Tampa woman learns from past struggles, homelessness to help others in times of need
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-free Lemon Coconut Cookies
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering BOGO deal for year-round park admission
Georgia Uber driver graduates after college debt paid off by passenger
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
What’s Trending
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 7, 2020 / 11:06 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2020 / 11:06 AM EST
Danny and Cyndi take a look at the latest trends.
Latest Videos
The zesty new Girl Scouts USA cookie is…
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying cool for the next few days
Archaeologists excavating Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion
‘We’re prepared to go’: Pam Bondi says White House is looking forward to Senate impeachment trial
Does this Siesta homeowner have the right to block off the beach?
Watch: Service dog’s adorable reaction to meeting Disney character
Play ball! Buddy Baseball tees up on new inclusive field
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny start to the week
10-year-old spends birthday giving to animal shelter
Firefighters revive unconscious cat from fire
Tampa Bay boy thriving following spina bifida surgery before birth
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500K to Australian fire relief efforts
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Conservatives want George Lopez arrested over Trump bounty joke
Northbound traffic at standstill after serious crash on I-75
Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 1 year
Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following earthquakes
Fire destroys $1M home in Oldsmar
Semi crash spills Tastykakes, donuts on I-75 in Hernando County
Seniors say Humana blames ‘computer glitch’ for leaving them with ‘no coverage’
Video shows dramatic end to stolen vehicle chase in Florida
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Flu activity increasing throughout most of Florida
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium stepping down, COO taking over
Gronk surprises Make-A-Wish teen with Super Bowl tickets
Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip
More Don't Miss