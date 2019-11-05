What’s Trending

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
LIVE: Abandoned home dangling over Lake Michigan due to erosion being demolished
Florida 911 dispatch supervisor played Netflix as caller sought help
Pasco mom caught repairman sexually battering 5-year-old, deputies say
Woman mauled to death by Great Danes that she rescued
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
LIVE: Abandoned home dangling over Lake Michigan due to erosion being demolished
Top Stories
Council members to vote on e-scooters in New Port Richey
Top Stories
Kids and Kubs softball club starts its 90th season with ‘seasoned’ players
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm this week; cold front Friday
WATCH: California transit worker saves man who fell on tracks
‘It killed me to watch it’: Mom speaks out about terrifying video of child falling from Lakeland zip line attraction
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
‘It killed me to watch it’: Mom speaks out about terrifying video of child falling from Lakeland zip line attraction
Top Stories
No law mandates used car dealers fix dangerous recalls or notify buyers; many don’t
Top Stories
Former Durant football player now has device, hopes to walk again
Are flashing lights at crosswalks as effective as hoped?
More trouble for contractor at center of Better Call Behnken investigation
Parents question placing troubled janitor in Pasco elementary school, get vague answers
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Black cat runs onto field, delays Monday Night Football game
Top Stories
Florida to start selling alcohol at men’s basketball games
Top Stories
High school football player goes viral for praying with opponent
Kids and Kubs softball club starts its 90th season with ‘seasoned’ players
Lessons learned from Bucs loss to Seahawks
Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday feeding the homeless
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Westchase Halloween heat for trick-or-treat time
Top Stories
Tampa man reunites with brother after 83 years of separation
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Pumpkin Coffee Cake Muffins
Meet Max: News Channel 8’s puppy with a purpose
Community honors boy who saved 5 lives as an organ donor
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
What’s Trending
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 12:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2019 / 12:21 PM EST
We’re looking at some of the latest and the greatest trends.
Latest Videos
LIVE: Abandoned home dangling over Lake Michigan due to erosion being demolished
Council members to vote on e-scooters in New Port Richey
Kids and Kubs softball club starts its 90th season with ‘seasoned’ players
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm this week; cold front Friday
WATCH: California transit worker saves man who fell on tracks
‘It killed me to watch it’: Mom speaks out about terrifying video of child falling from Lakeland zip line attraction
‘An amazing little girl’: Lakeland trick-or-treater fills empty bowl with candy from her own stash
Puppy allegedly stolen by Tampa Bay Lyft driver caught on video
Officials consider building wall around Manatee County neighborhood to keep water out
Deputies attempt to identify Ruskin bank robber caught on camera
10-year-old seriously injured after falling 20 feet from Lakeland zip line attraction
Florida Aquarium ‘Project Coral’ making history to save ocean reefs
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Pasco mom caught repairman sexually battering 5-year-old, deputies say
Florida 911 dispatch supervisor played Netflix as caller sought help
Man wanted for raping 5-year-old he was babysitting
Woman mauled to death by Great Danes that she rescued
VIDEO: Man jumps on radio host’s car, punches person during rampage in St. Pete
LIVE: Abandoned home dangling over Lake Michigan due to erosion being demolished
Mormon family members brutally killed in drug cartel attack, relative says
Lakeland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Kids and Kubs softball club starts its 90th season with ‘seasoned’ players
Tampa 3rd grader uses birthday money to give teacher pay raise
FWC removes 1,000th python
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar