What’s Trending

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
LIVE: Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
Top Stories
Lynx bus overturns on I-4 in Orlando
Surprise snowstorm creates viral wintry wedding photos
2 found dead in New Port Richey, detectives investigating
Off-duty Dallas officer found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of neighbor
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
LIVE: Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
Top Stories
Police: Man carjacks woman after Disney trip, flees with grandmother, infant
Top Stories
Funeral for veteran with no family to be held at Sarasota National Cemetery
McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: October starts out hot and breezy
Woman bites bailiff after court appearance
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
New hands-free cell phone rule for schools and construction zones starts Tuesday
Top Stories
Contractor in jail again after Better Call Behnken investigation
Top Stories
Spring Hill man stuck with $37K tax assessment for uncompleted energy efficient repairs
Tampa Chevron cited by state regulator for malfunctioning gas pump
‘Dancing Lions Foundation’ gives everyone the chance to boogie
Notorious St. Pete landlord arrested for health care fraud, aggravated identity theft
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Breaking down huge Bucs win over Rams in ‘Bucs With B.A.’
Top Stories
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Top Stories
WATCH: Suh on returning fumble for touchdown against former team
Robison, Davidson each with 2 TDs, FAU beats Charlotte 45-27
SMU goes to 5-0, routs South Florida in AAC opener, 48-21
Jennings’ late TD stakes Florida A&M in MEAC opener, 30-28
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Derby Lane food worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-Free Chocolate Fudge Brownies
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Buccaneers Bars
Wisconsin program feeds homeless with deer roadkill
Year after being shot in head, Ga. officer runs inspiring race
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
What’s Trending
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 1, 2019 / 12:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2019 / 12:56 PM EDT
We take a look at the newest of the new, the hippest of the hip, what’s trending right now.
Latest Videos
LIVE: Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
Police: Man carjacks woman after Disney trip, flees with grandmother, infant
Funeral for veteran with no family to be held at Sarasota National Cemetery
McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: October starts out hot and breezy
Woman bites bailiff after court appearance
New hands-free cell phone rule for schools and construction zones starts Tuesday
Viral campaign seeks to honor veteran who will be buried in Sarasota
Tampa couple catches thieves in the act; 3 suspects sought
Dogs giving birth at PRC, no total yet on number seized from Tampa breeding facility
Polk man’s idea to prevent hot car deaths gains traction across country
Little girl who survived near drowning, released from Tampa Hospital
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
LIVE: Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
Off-duty Dallas officer found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of neighbor
Polk deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man following Frostproof murder
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
VIDEO: Avon Park woman pepper sprayed Walmart workers to get away with stolen items, police say
‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in New Port Richey
Man wanted for raping 5-year-old he was babysitting
Hurricane Lorenzo at category 5 strength
Don't Miss
Kids can trick-or-treat for FREE at Target with their favorite ‘PAW Patrol’ pups
Rent prices are increasing almost 14 percent in some Tampa Bay neighborhoods
Dogs seized from Hillsborough Co. breeder doing much better under new care
More Don't Miss