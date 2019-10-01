What’s Trending

www.drmarisol.com

What is the ideal Poo? Bowel movements are SO important to be having regularly. When you don’t go to the bathroom daily, your stools sit there holding waste products that need to come out of your body. The important waste materials that make up stools are excess cholesterol, excess hormones and other bad things that we don’t want to be reabsorbing. When these wastes are not cleared from our body, it can lead to bad skin, headaches, uncomfortable bloating, bad gas and overall sluggishness and not feeling well.