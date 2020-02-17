What’s Important to Consider When You are Filing for Divorce

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old Florida girl
Voter registration deadline for Florida’s presidential primary is Tuesday
Warrant gives new details about driver who allegedly ran over, killed veteran on purpose
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center
Video
Top Stories
5 tons of cocaine seized in largest Costa Rica drug bust ever
Video
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Several warm days before another cold front
Video
Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Video
Etch A Sketch turns 60 years old this year
Video
70K ceiling fans recalled due to faulty blades
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing center amid China scandal
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota contractor featured in Better Call Behnken investigation arrested for scheme to defraud
Video
Top Stories
Attorneys: Michael Drejka ‘attacked’ in prison, transferred to protective custody
Video
Stranger uses Riverview woman’s temporary tag to rack up toll charges in various states
Video
81-year-old Palm Harbor man gets nearly $1K back after insurance mix-up
Video
Chinese military stole masses of Americans’ data, US says
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
Top Stories
Rains postpones Daytona 500, dampening event, Trump’s visit
Rain delays Daytona 500 start following Trump’s parade lap
Live Blog: 62nd Daytona 500 postponed due to rain
Video
Daytona 500 picks, analysis with special guests on Countdown to Daytona
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Video
Top Stories
Army dad surprises daughter on Valentine’s Day
Video
Gr8 Inspiration: Volunteers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium dedicate countless hours to help injured animals
Video
How cute: Clearwater PD releases Valentine’s Day cards featuring its K9s
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Chocolate Raspberry Butter Cookies
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
What’s Important to Consider When You are Filing for Divorce
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:53 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:53 AM EST
Log into:
https://www.tblcpa.com/
for a free initial consultation
Top Videos
Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship
Video
Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy
Video
Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief
Video
Monday Midday Weather Update
Video
Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Video
Two hurt following car explosion
Video
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
Video
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
Video
'Flowers for Phoebe' brings dozens together to honor little girl
Video
Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216
Video
Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs
Video
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
70K ceiling fans recalled due to faulty blades
Video
10-year-old Florida girl located and safe after missing child alert
Pasco woman arrested for stabbing child in back with pocket knife, deputies say
‘Batman’ director Matt Reeves shares first look at Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson
Live Blog: 62nd Daytona 500 postponed due to rain
Video
Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputies
New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words
Crash kills 2 Kentucky moms and their daughters on way to volleyball tournament
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day
Video
Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings
Video
How cute: Clearwater PD releases Valentine’s Day cards featuring its K9s
Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies
Video
Valentine’s Day gifts perfect for the Tampa Bay foodie
More Don't Miss