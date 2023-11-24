Loud and vibrant hair colors don’t have to be a long-term commitment. There are lots of temporary hair spray paints and hair chalks that claim to come out in just one wash, but Farron put the new Hally Shade Stix to the test with her own daughter. In this edition of “What’s Hipp?” you’ll see before and after pictures of the product and decide if it fits for any fun or festive looks you may want to achieve during the holidays.