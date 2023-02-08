No fire place? No problem. This edition of What’s Hipp? introduces an equally delicious take on s’mores in the form of cupcakes, thanks to Crumble Crate. Crumble Crate baking subscription boxes include pre-measured ingredients, recipe cards, baking tools and video tutorials for a variety of desserts. To prove just how easy it is to make the sweet treats, Farron enlisted the help of her young friends Autumn and Nina Moore to bake in their home kitchen.