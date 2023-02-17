For this edition of What’s Hipp? Farron is suggesting a two-for-one special, a gift for mother and daughter. The Pony Pick is a great tool for removing elastic hair bands, as Farron tested out on her own young daughter. Plus, the EVA JANE PrettiRoutine Organizer Mat also proved to be helpful for staying tidy when putting on makeup.
What’s Hipp? Mother- daughter gifts like a Pony Pick and an organizer mat
by: Farron Hipp
